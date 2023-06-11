College enrollments in liberal arts and humanities are down for the eighth consecutive year as majors such as English and history are being passed up in favor of business or health fields.
Students who major in humanities face higher rates of unemployment and lower salaries on average. With the rising costs of college, many are less willing to enter a major that may not lead to financial stability later.
Dominic DeBrincat, assistant dean of liberal arts and an associate professor of history at Missouri Western State University, said, however, that students shouldn't shy away from the humanities if they are interested.
“There is this misconception that your major defines your work for the rest of your life,” DeBrincat said. “And that’s just not the case. When you come to a university, you’re supposed to walk away with a well-rounded education.”
Even so, colleges across the country are adapting to the change in interests. According to the college rating platform Niche, the most popular majors for students currently are business and nursing.
Many liberal arts programs are facing cuts to course offerings and majors to accommodate the influx of students in other departments. Missouri Western is one of these schools. Many programs, including political sciences, history and English have been cut in recent years.
DeBrincat said there could be societal consequences to this decline.
“One of the critical goals of liberal arts is to create good citizens, informed citizens,” he said. “The more we steer away from that, the less informed our citizenry will be.”
The boom in other departments also may cause issues for students down the line. According to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, job perspectives for humanities majors may not be as poor as they seem.
Like many in academia, Joel Hyer, dean of the Liberal Arts College at Missouri Western, is hoping this will prove to be true. He's also confident that the liberal arts are alive and well at Missouri Western.
“I think if you look at our applied learning mission, our focus on hands-on learning, there’s really good opportunities,” Hyer said. “When you look at so many of our degrees within the liberal arts, they are based on workforce development.”
