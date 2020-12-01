The St. Joseph School District is urging families to make a decision on whether or not they want to be enrolled in all-online education by Friday.
The Dec. 4 deadline to choose between the SJSD Virtual Academy and in-person education is, as before, meant to ensure district leaders have enough time to account for the classroom and labor needs of the cadre of students and parents, who decide studying at home every day will be best for them.
"Supporting a virtual learner is something that a family has to be able to do," said Dr. Marlie Williams. "It's not a matter of opening a computer and allowing a student to work completely independently. So there have to be some structures in place by caregivers, by family members, in order to make sure the students are learning, are completing work ..."
Williams, assistant superintendent of academic services, said there appear to be complex factors that diverge in different directions based on each family's learned experience in attending school via the Virtual Academy.
This could help explain why about 65 kids are currently indicating a desire to stop attending all-online and return to having in-person schooling as much as possible, and an equivalent number are wanting to go virtual come Tuesday, Jan. 5. That's the first day of the Spring 2021 semester. As before, once a student is in the Virtual Academy, or the alternative, they are designated to stick with that option for the duration of the semester.
Williams said she's very proud of the work that has enabled the continued growth of the Academy, which she oversees.
"This is something that will be with us, as virtual learning was growing prior to the pandemic and I'm glad that we have gotten on this front end of development," Williams said.
The Virtual Academy is meant to be a permanent institution. Once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, it is fully expected that the number of students who go for all-online education will decrease significantly. The district has nonetheless worked in recent months to build curriculum around an education environment that would be nigh unrecognizable to previous generations.
The district invited its team of nine curriculum advisers to speak to the Academic Planning Committee of the Board of Education on Tuesday. The advisers informed the committee, in a meeting attended by Board President Tami Pasley, committee chairman Dr. Bryan Green and board member Lori Witham, on their vision for training up the faculty for an evolving future.
Adviser Christie Jackson told the committee the recent expansion of the team to nine full-time members, up from five, has been crucial in addressing the challenges of the day.
"With the span of work that we do even in a day, there may be five different places with five different needs on five different topics," she said. "There is focus in the work but it really does encompass the entire district."