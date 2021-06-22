The university provost of St. Joseph's hometown higher education campus is wrapping up an eventful six-year term of service as his temporary replacement arrives.
Dr. Doug Davenport's last day is June 30 and he will be replaced by Dr. Marc Manganaro in an interim role. Davenport joined Missouri Western in January 2015 during the Robert Vartabedian administration, then became the permanent head of academic and student affairs in summer 2019 just as Matthew J. Wilson succeeded Vartabedian. Davenport led a 2017-2022 strategic plan, Pathways to Excellence.
"We are much better off for his service," said Chairman Lee Tieman of the MWSU Board of Governors. "He's been a very capable leader, very professional, and has also done the job with humor and compassion. He leaves big shoes to fill."
The plan, which Davenport considers a highlight of his tenure, is MWSU's vision for "open access" on enrollment and affordability; growing, diverse academic programs; and financial stewardship. These were all seemingly on track in the 2019-2020 year, when a budget crisis struck at the worst possible time, the spring of COVID-19. Western cut, consolidated or phased out about a quarter of its academic employees and several associated programs. A balance at last came into being last spring.
"We're on a better financial footing," Davenport said. "We're better prepared to provide programs that will help students to be successful. And those very, very challenging decisions were made, and you know, I look back and I wish that we didn't have to have made them. But we are better prepared to move into the future."
Davenport has now seen it through. Tieman said he persuaded Davenport to stay on, though the provost had completed the path to retirement last year, to secure MWSU's longterm stability for student success. Student President Nathan Scott said he approves.
"Provost Davenport has been a strong figure of stability in a time of rapid disruption and change," Scott said. "He has worked tirelessly to educate and improve the lives of students. I wish him the best in retirement."
Manganaro, most recently the 16-month interim provost at Spring Hill College of Mobile, Alabama, hails from the Omaha, Nebraska area. Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, university president, selected Manganaro in consultation with The Registry for College and University Presidents, an agency that assists higher education campuses in selecting interim leaders.
"We go forward," Davenport said. "We have to focus on the future. When I think about the future for Missouri Western, I am optimistic."
Manganaro said he's pleased to serve a community that is relatively close to his hometown. However, he will not be a candidate to succeed Davenport for good. According to Tieman, a national search shall identify a permanent university provost in time for the 2022-2023 academic year.
"This school has a great heritage," Manganaro said. "It is a very student-centered institution. It ought to be proud of the students who come through its doors and leave upon graduation. And, already, it's very clear to me, you've got very dedicated faculty and staff here."
