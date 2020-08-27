New information shows Missouri Western State University is experiencing a significant drop of enrollment that is seemingly not in alignment with data provided from elsewhere as COVID-19 continues to have deep impacts on the local economy.
Using Fall 2019 as a benchmark, based on preliminary data released Thursday evening, the university observed an enrollment decrease of some 395 undergraduate students over the last year. Graduate rolls thinned by 53 students.
A final census is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28. The university started classes on Aug. 19. Overall, the university experienced an enrollment drop of just under 10.3%.
In terms of enrolled credit hours, with each credit hour representing valued tuition revenues, the university suffered a 16.5% decrease in the graduate studies area, and a 9.5% decrease in the area of undergraduate studies. These data also represent the impact of decreases that happened over the last year, using Fall 2019 as a benchmark.
The St. Joseph School District, for its part as the largest K-12 education entity in the city, is faring better this fall. The PowerSchool enrollment system indicated that more than 10,700 students had completed the online process of getting on the books as of the beginning of this week. Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent, presented this data to the Board of Education.
A key part of that number is the more than 2,800 students enrolled for the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, more than 26% of the total.
Williams, assistant superintendent and Virtual Academy administrator, spoke of an unexpected trend on Wednesday at the academy home base, the former Noyes Elementary School.
“We decided on four classrooms,” she said. “We were just going to use four. And then the enrollment grew some more. So we went down the hall, and then the enrollment grew a little bit more ... until the point of we’re using every classroom in this building.”
Higher education elsewhere is reportedly on the upswing. Northwest Missouri State University reported an Aug. 17 first-day headcount of 7,018, a 3% increase over the same figure from fall 2019. About 76% of the freshman class of 2019 returned for a second year at the university, according to a news release. The numbers hearken back to 2010, when more than 7,100 students had been enrolled that fall, breaking records.
Benedictine College, based in Atchison, Kansas, announced on Wednesday that nearly 2,000 students were on the rolls on the first day, Aug. 19. The freshman class of 581 students represents the largest ever in the 162-year history of the college, according to a news release.
The college has been something of a positive outlier in that it has seen consistent year-over-year growth over the last decade; the college said it has constructed six new academic buildings to adapt to this trend over the past eight years.
More important for Benedictine is where each new student sleeps. Although off-campus residency is permitted on a case-by-case basis, students are strongly encouraged to reside on campus throughout their undergraduate studies. So, the college has built four new residence halls in the last eight years.
“As we continue to see these large freshman classes, we will continue to want to house them on campus,” said Benedictine President Stephen D. Minnis, as quoted in a news release. “We are known for our sense of community and belonging and a big part of that is our residential nature. Our residence halls and our student life programs are a major key to our success, going hand-in-hand with our strong faith life and College Ministry programming.”