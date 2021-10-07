At its inaugural meeting Thursday, a new group entrusted to help envision the future direction of the St. Joseph School District started off on talks about what’s in a name.
The 22-member panel, now known as the Community Engagement Team, will proceed with its monthly sessions to prepare for a large “community engagement meeting,” which will probably occur early in 2022.
“This is just helping us understand what our role is, and isn’t,” said Bob Miller, one of the 22 members, who is pastor of Wellspring Community Church and a cross country coach for Central High School. “We’re engaged in just the process of connecting with the community in making decisions about the future.”
Rod Wright, consultant with Creative Entourage, LLC, explained how basic steps will be handled first. In coming up with the title and brand under which everyone is working, these “facilitators” are paving a road that — or such is the hope — hundreds or more will end up walking.
“This is, in my opinion, an unbiased opportunity for the community to get engaged in what you want your school district to be,” said Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. “Until people actually see the process working, they’ll be prone to say, ‘Well it’s already preconceived,’ or, ‘It’s already predetermined.’ That’s why it’s being led by you, rather than by us.”
A tentative goal of Nov. 2 is defined for the overall effort’s name, organizational leadership, meeting schedule and objectives to be defined. Organizers emphasized that the 22, if they all decide to stick with the process for the long run, will not be making school district decisions. That will happen at later, larger meetings of the general public.
Examples of titles for similar efforts include “Reimagine Rock Hill,” a project in Rock Hill, Missouri, and “Vision 73,” done in the East Prairie School District 73 of Skokie, Illinois.
“We are about process. We are not making great big huge decisions about the district here,” Wright said. “That will be done at the community engagement meetings. We are about process; the community engagement meetings are about product.”
A to-be-determined number of public meetings held at large venues — ideas included the floor of the St. Joseph Civic Arena, a school gymnasium or another place that could hold several hundred people — are to take place, and the team meeting Thursday is charged with deciding what each gathering will look like. These community engagement sessions are ultimately meant to last no longer than two hours.
Although everything is envisioned to possibly be done within 18 months, Wright repeatedly emphasized that the process will go on as long as is needed to produce an action plan that sufficiently engages the broad community.
“There is no timetable for this right now, and we’re not in any huge hurry for this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.