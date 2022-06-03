Josh Hegeman, Class of 2022 graduate of the Craig School of Business at Missouri Western State University, shakes hands Friday with Ross Theesen, Class of 2015 and winner in that year, after Hegeman won a highly coveted franchise award for aspiring business owners that is presented by the school.
A Cosby native will receive backing to become owner-operator of an Auntie Anne's Pretzel Shop location in another state after a highly competitive selection chose him from a class of 13 Missouri Western State University entrepreneurs.
Josh Hegeman, who graduated from the Craig School of Business in May, is to receive the support he needs to open the franchise after taking a senior-level Applied Business Ownership class in his final semester. Steven L. Craig, the benefactor of the school and of this competition, chaired a panel of judges to vet business plans from those students, before Class of 2015 winner Ross Theesen presented Hegeman with the award on Friday.
The program, described as "'Shark Tank' on steroids," after the famous CNBC entrepreneurship reality TV competition, has been in operation for 13 years and has caused the startup of 33 shops nationwide. MWSU alumni currently own 55 stores in the U.S., the university said in a news release, which employ about 600 people and enable about $27 million in annual sales.
Because some aspects of the business have yet to be finalized, Missouri Western has not yet specified the value of the award or where exactly the Auntie Anne's to be run by Hegeman will be located. Hegeman, like similarly honored Craig alumni in years past, will be expected to pay back the award over five years and also donate to the university.
