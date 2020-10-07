As the St. Joseph School District arrives at day two of its three-day shutdown for all students except those in the Virtual Academy, one cited cause has been a lack of substitute teachers, a longstanding issue worsened by COVID-19.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, told the Board of Education at an emergency meeting on Monday that in recent days, the district has observed dozens of unfilled substitute teacher roles.
"We have to start combining people, or classrooms, or have people run and cover other duties," he said. "It just seems to make it much more of a challenge."
While just over 10 staff members were reported as active COVID-19 cases in the last week of internal district surveys, any time someone in a district building tests positive, all those who are known to have spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of that person are prompted to quarantine at home for two weeks. This can and has created chains of COVID-19 absences that are difficult to fill.
There are certain financial steps to substitute service. A $50 State of Missouri licensure fee is paired with a background check, which costs a little more than $40, for those who qualify. Altogether, plus incidentals, it's equivalent to the SJSD base pay of $95 for one day's work as a substitute. For substitute periods of 16 days or longer, Missouri-certified subs earn $113 per day.
Central High School teacher J. Eric Simmons — who recently recovered from COVID-19 — said on Tuesday that as a matter of course, substitute teachers tend to be older than full-time professionals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that the pandemic carries a risk for severe illness that increases with age, with those 65 to 75 years of age at a 90-times-higher risk of death from COVID-19 than those aged 18 to 29.
"The sub shortage is definitely going to be a problem that sticks with us for a while," said Simmons, president of the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association.
"But I think that right now, the biggest concern is that the number of subs that we've had in the past — who have been very solid subs, who love to come work with our kids — are in a very high-risk category ... It's caused a lot of them to just not want to come and sub for their own safety."
Skaith Elementary teacher Denise Peters, who leads the St. Joseph regional Missouri State Teachers Association, described the labor shortage as a pressing concern.
"Through MSTA and the other teacher organization as well, we've been speaking with district admins really daily about this issue," she said. "And so they've been monitoring the absence rates, because that's our biggest thing, is filling substitutes."