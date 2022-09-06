The St. Joseph City Council unanimously passed a new law that would make it illegal to trespass on a school bus.
The ordinance is in response to a number of incidents in the St. Joseph School District where adults have entered school buses without permission. According to union representatives for Apple Bus Company drivers, some workers have even been assaulted by parents.
However, they said prosecutors weren’t filing charges because there wasn’t a local law against trespassing on school buses like there is at the state level.
“Part of our issue with this and why we asked for the city ordinance is because we're having trouble getting prosecutors to do anything about these things,” said Jerry Wood, the president of Teamsters Local 955, the union representing the local bus drivers. “The city prosecutor puts it on the state, the state puts it off on the city and neither one of the parents are getting any discipline at all.”
The newly passed law would make it illegal for anyone who knowingly and unlawfully enters a school bus. It includes a fine of up to $500. While the union representatives said the new law is a “step in the right direction,” they said the punishment should be as severe as trespassing at a school.
“Why should it be any different for a school bus? It's still the same kids, the same dangers that are involved when you allow people to get on a bus that have not been vetted by the school before they get on that bus,” Wood said. “So that's why we feel it's not a strong enough deterrent because we believe it's the same thing as going in that school.”
The fine of up to $500 is the maximum the city can enforce due to regulations, but Davis said he would be in favor of community service being added to any fine.
Davis hopes the ordinance will be a deterrent to future trespassing and make drivers and schoolchildren safer.
“It is against state statute to illegally trespass on a school bus uninvited, so we're trying to do all we can to make certain that things are the safest possible opportunities for kids as well as bus drivers, because we want to be able to have bus drivers to drive those kids to school so they can learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.