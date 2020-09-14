The Cotillion for Achievement is offering applications for its annual session which includes scholarships, enrichment opportunities, leadership training and recognition for college-bound seniors currently enrolled in classes at accredited schools in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
To receive an application, high school seniors should contact their school counselors. Information also can be obtained by visiting the Cotillion for Achievement Facebook page.
A panel of community leaders will review the applications and select 16 finalists. Applications are scored on scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and a written essay. All finalists are eligible for a $900 scholarship award and will be recognized at a reception in December.
The finalists will participate in three Adventures in Achievement seminars during the month of January which promote leadership skills, self-image, communication skills, and community engagement, plus sit for an interview to vie for the top male and top female award of an $1,800 scholarship each.
All applications must be delivered to the Downtown Library, 927 Felix St., by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
Questions may be emailed to Julie Noel, Cotillion board vice president, at julienoel1@yahoo.com.