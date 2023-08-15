St. Joseph school leaders prepare for new year
A round robin of five local public education leaders served to brief the public Tuesday ahead of next week’s resumption of classes.

Superintendent Gabe Edgar, Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, Director Shannon Nolte and Director Kendra Lau took turns answering questions from local media. The event at the Administration Building also included an audience of St. Joseph School District employees. Much of the conversation focused on student well-being, school campus safety and staffing needs that affect both issues, as well as educational goals. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 21.

