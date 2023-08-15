A round robin of five local public education leaders served to brief the public Tuesday ahead of next week’s resumption of classes.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar, Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, Director Shannon Nolte and Director Kendra Lau took turns answering questions from local media. The event at the Administration Building also included an audience of St. Joseph School District employees. Much of the conversation focused on student well-being, school campus safety and staffing needs that affect both issues, as well as educational goals. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 21.
“We’ll look at any entry into our buildings and see how we can provide the best security possible,” Nolte said. “You know, I think we learned over the last year or so about keeping doors closed and keeping things secured. I think we do a good job of that.”
Nolte, who handles many services and student matters that don’t relate to what happens inside the classroom, anticipated the Board of Education will vote this year on several projects designed to make it harder for an intruder to force their way in. Active protection comes from six school resource officers from the St. Joseph Police Department plus their supervisor, plus a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy who handles Bessie Ellison Elementary security on their own, since that school is outside city limits. Nolte said he would like to have nine police officers available, but he is confident current needs are met.
Kraus, who handles all staff recruitment, training and retention efforts, said the district still has about seven teacher vacancies. One of these is considered “critical” because of the important subject material that person would cover if hired, most likely mathematics and/or science. Kraus offered assurances that the first day will begin with enough teachers for every student, without excessively stretching resources.
“We’re being as creative as we can in looking at ways to entice people to become teachers, (for example) people in the community who have bachelor’s degree in something else that might want to become teachers,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to alleviate the problem.”
Missouri colleges and universities award bachelor of education degrees to those who want to become teachers, but they are graduating about 150 fewer such students per year than are needed to keep up with statewide demand, Kraus said. It is not just a St. Joseph problem, or a Missouri problem, or even a U.S. problem, he added; on a summer trip in Europe with his wife, teacher shortages were reported in each of the countries they visited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.