Complex federal rules govern free student food

For two years, every student in St. Joseph was eligible for free breakfast and lunch, and since the sunset of that national rule, a way to spare costs for as many as possible has been sought.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the National School Lunch Program, retains the Community Eligibility Provision. The provision pays school districts back if the district makes free breakfast and lunch available to all students in a given building — if at least 40% of the students attending there meet certain guidelines for household income. That means, if more than 40% of the affected households each do not earn 185% or more of the poverty line (more than $51,000 yearly for a family of four), the entire student body there qualify for free meals. Ergo, in a way not without irony, more poverty means more free food.
“You initially are really excited, ‘Oh, that’s going to be amazing for the families, to get them free meals for their kids,’” said LaTonya Williams, president of the St. Joseph Board of Education. “And then you realize, ‘No, no, no, people are struggling even more than they already were.’ And that’s devastating.”
August 2022 saw the expiration of COVID-19 emergency provision of free meals to all buildings, regardless of poverty standards. During the 2022-2023 year, which ended May 25, 10 currently active St. Joseph K-12 public schools qualified. These were Lafayette High School, Truman Middle School, Robidoux Middle School and the following elementary schools: Edison, Carden Park, Coleman, Hosea, Hyde, Lindbergh and Parkway. The majority of school buildings, as family income levels were relatively too high, did not qualify.
The process has been an adjustment from the COVID-19 era, in which every building qualified. In the buildings where the 40% threshold has not been met, individual families can obtain free or reduced-cost food for their kids, but there is an application process they must follow.
“They were used to those two years where all meals were free,” said Becky Schoeneck, coordinator of nutrition services. “And, a lot of those families were brand new families with brand new students that never went through the meal application process in the first place. So we’ve been having to reach out to families and help them with that.”
Officially, Mark Twain, Lake Contrary, Humboldt and Webster schools are also part of the free meals list, but each of these has had a significant status change since the records were last updated at the state level. Mark Twain and Lake Contrary now operate as preschools. The district is hopeful it can add schools to the list as soon as the rules permit, although it will generally be unable to do so unless poverty worsens in the community.
Therefore, school leaders are left in the awkward spot of hoping to be able to feed as many kids as possible, and shielding their families from as few costs as possible, while also hoping that poverty in St. Joseph doesn’t get any worse. They have to comply with the national rules; only USDA policymakers, and Congress, can ultimately make the situation different in a significant way.
Some states, like Michigan, have pushed for free-food funding for all of the National School Lunch Program schools located there, but Missouri and Kansas have not.
“At the position I’m in, in a lot of ways I feel helpless,” Williams said. “I would like to do all that I can in order to alleviate the struggle, only I don’t know what I’m able to do.”
