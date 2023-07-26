Complex federal rules govern free student food
For two years, every student in St. Joseph was eligible for free breakfast and lunch, and since the sunset of that national rule, a way to spare costs for as many as possible has been sought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the National School Lunch Program, retains the Community Eligibility Provision. The provision pays school districts back if the district makes free breakfast and lunch available to all students in a given building — if at least 40% of the students attending there meet certain guidelines for household income. That means, if more than 40% of the affected households each do not earn 185% or more of the poverty line (more than $51,000 yearly for a family of four), the entire student body there qualify for free meals. Ergo, in a way not without irony, more poverty means more free food.

