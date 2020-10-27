Monday's decision by the St. Joseph School District Board of Education to label educators and certain staff "essential workers" has been anticipated for some time, but that didn't lay the foundation for broad acceptance.
The policy was ultimately adopted with seven members in favor and none opposed. Board President Tami Pasley, herself a veteran teacher, told her colleagues that the action is necessary. It will entail staff who are a "confirmed contact" with a COVID-19 positive person to return to reduced duty on the eighth day after exposure, rather than the minimum of 14 previously established, under close supervision. COVID-19 can take up to 14 days to incubate.
"The No. 1 reason that we even began this conversation is, 'What was best for kids?' The education of kids," she said. "The mission of this school district is to educate the kids and so that's what we're looking at. Now, do we take into consideration how our staff would be affected? Do we take into consideration special circumstances among our staff? Yes ... But, our biggest concern is our mission and that is our kids."
Most observed public commentary shows strong opposition to this view. Opponents, leaving more than 100 social media comments within 24 hours on initial reporting, reflect worry about reducing the quarantine time and possible asymptomatic spread.
By contrast, Benton High School mother Tobi Pendleton retains confidence in the school district. Her freshman son was on track to finish with a strong annual GPA before the arrival of online education in St. Joseph, but Pendleton said his academic success this year has been alarmingly reduced. She is confident that she is not alone in regarding the direct support of a teacher in the classroom five days per week as an essential need of many students. The hybrid education system has reduced the in-person class days for Pendleton's son to two.
"This is the new way of life, and that's all there is to it," she said. "You have to learn how to adapt and I don't feel it's any different than any other job. I don't feel that (teachers)' profession is any less (essential) than the grocery store ... because this is going to impact the students' lives way longer than when you can get your eggs. So I do feel that they are pretty important."
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the administration of President Donald Trump designated educators "essential workers" earlier this year, but its label is advisory in nature and does not "carry the force of law," nor does it "currently offer any additional protections for Missouri educators." Local entities are prompted by departmental guidance to "take this information and make their own decision locally."