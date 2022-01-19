The St. Joseph School District has high hopes for a public process that begins next week at Word of Life Church. However, as some critics point out, time is of the essence in solving SJSD challenges.
The project "Vision Forward" will start with a two-hour meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 3902 NE Riverside Rd. At least three more such meetings will follow, and more are likely in the autumn. These will produce an "action plan" for the Board of Education to vote on by the end of the year.
"Everyone in the community is encouraged to participate," the district said in a Jan. 18 promotional release. "In the end, this plan will reflect the community’s priorities for improving our school district."
School board member Kenneth Reeder and district volunteer Jo Pruitt are among those who say that is too far down the road. The argument at hand is that problems like poor test scores, low student attendance and under-utilized buildings are too urgent to wait for Vision Forward to finish.
"Are they really caring about the public's opinion? Or do they want the appearance of caring about the public's opinion? Because some board members, they have their opinions already made up," Pruitt said. "I don't know how much influence the community really has on their decision making."
Teresa Simmons, one of the four people appointed as co-chairs of the Vision Forward steering group, urges for all district leaders to be patient with the process, and flexible with its scheduling. Simmons' fellow co-chairs are David Hinde, Bob Miller and Linda Bahrke, who, like Pruitt, are volunteers the district has appointed. As to elected officials, the remaining six school board members support the process.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to evolve a plan of what the community seeks to be their priorities in the district," Simmons said. "That's why we want everybody to come, because we know that everybody's got different views about what's important to them, to their kids, to their neighborhood."
For most of Superintendent Doug Van Zyl's tenure since 2018, the district has maintained four groups of advisers, who do not vote on policy but provide input on ideas the school board later approves or rejects. These have been the Finance, Facilities Planning, Academics and Policy committees.
Pruitt sits on the Finance panel, which, like the Policy group, meets regularly. She noted that it's important to recognize that people who do not work in public education full time naturally have a more limited perspective than a school teacher or administrator.
"They may have more information as to why they're so firm in their opinion or decision," she said. "But I think there needs to be more transparency as to what things are said behind the scenes and why, that maybe the public doesn't know about."
The Facilities Planning and Academics panels have been inactive for several stated reasons, among them, to avoid conflicting with Vision Forward's work. Van Zyl noted Tuesday that the Academic Services department that reports to Assistant Superintendent Marlie Williams is continuing several meetings of its own; the recently announced "Attendance Comeback" plan, for example, came from that.
Reeder, who vowed Tuesday that he will not "go away" in spite of thus far being unable to persuade any of his colleagues, regards the lack of public Academics Committee meetings as not acceptable.
"Please put Academics back in these meetings here, under this roof," Reeder said in extended comments during a Policy meeting at the Downtown office. "We had four committees when I got on this board. So, academics should be brought back to this discussion."
