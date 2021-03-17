A number of groups are stepping forward to name the St. Joseph School District board candidates of their choice.
The two groups representing education workers in the district have united to back the candidacy of David Foster, who is in favor of the Proposition CARE $107 million bond proposal that will, along with his candidacy, be listed on the ballot on Tuesday, April 6. At this time, Foster, Larry Koch, Colby Oyerly, Rick Gehring, LaTonya Williams, Kenneth Reeder, Lute Atieh and David Jordan are on the ballot.
Michelle Traster announced this week she will also enter the race. She will not be on the ballot as the deadline has passed, but voters will have the option to write in her name. Among all nine, voters will have the option to select up to three. All valid votes will be tallied and the top three vote-getters will be elected to three-year terms set to commence on Monday, April 19.
The St. Joseph National Education Association and the regional Missouri State Teachers Association each described Foster a well-qualified candidate who is willing to listen to staff concerns in a way that would represent an improvement for the benefit of the whole community.
"As a child of two educators, it is apparent he understands the heart of our profession and respects the view points of school staff," said Denise Peters, MSTA regional president and a teacher at Skaith Elementary School.
J. Eric Simmons, STJNEA president and a teacher at Central High School, spoke to how Foster and David Jordan, another board challenger, are seen as advocates for new leadership and ideas while, in the view of Simmons' group, wisely supporting Proposition CARE.
"We need to move our community forward, and we need to move our district forward," Simmons said. "And the only way that these two candidates are going to be able to do the things that they are running on ... is for us to have these new facilities. So I am in support of these candidates' positions."
Katherine Seufert represents this week's move by the We the People for Three Schools group — an opponent of Proposition CARE — to endorse Kenneth Reeder, Colby Oyerly and Michelle Traster. The group advocates on a number of issues anchored by the view that it is the duty of the school administration to find some way to uphold the will of the voters and maintain Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools in their current grades 9-12 purpose.
"With (Michelle Traster), and Kenneth Reeder and Colby Oyerly, we have three people who really care about the students," Seufert said. "They are connected to the schools in different ways as parents and former students. That's what matters."
Another active community group, United We Stand of St. Joseph, has endorsed LaTonya Williams, and considers Reeder and Traster the best options for the other two choices voters will have available. Group member Terresa Parks described her views on Williams' dedication to public service and qualifications for office.
"LaTonya Williams is 100% what is best for the students and staff," Parks said. "She has been in our community for years, volunteering and offering free services as well as her time ... She will bring a little bit of diversity to the board ... and I like the fact that her No. 1 thing is being a voice for the people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.