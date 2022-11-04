A community breakfast conversation hosted by The Joseph Company on Friday encouraged residents to uplift local fine and performing arts.
Dozens gathered for the event held at the Word of Life Church in northeast St. Joseph. Led by Mark Hull, director of international development for the 3D Institute, and Alan Hoffler, an expert on motivational speaking and communication, participants had the chance to ponder the future of architecture, sculpture, orchestral music and other art forms that define the community.
Invoking an apocryphal proverb, "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago; the second best time is now," the speakers encouraged participants to think about how to better these art forms for the next generation. To grow St. Joseph, Hull argued, patronage of local creativity must begin now, so that in 20 years, the children and grandchildren of those who were present Friday can best benefit. Hull, a veteran coach of multiple sports, trained in art education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
"I have been so impacted by the sages and the prophets of the arts," he said in his address. "For every investment we make, we must ask ourselves, is this creative? Is this imaginative? Does this inspire? Does this have a prophetic edge?"
The St. Joseph School District and Missouri Western State University are among the various local institutions that are running their staff through 3D leadership training, which is based on three aspects of success in coaching young learners: heart, psychology and fundamentals. Janell Becerra, curriculum adviser, said she looks forward to sharing the ideas shared on Friday later on, with SJSD students.
"It is truly the people of St. Joe that provide the arts here in St. Joe," Becerra said. "It's about good quality. We want to share with our students quality in art, show them what they could strive to be. And so that way it, it sparks interest in them."
The SJSD's own slate of fine and performing arts events will be busy this month. All-district auditions for the various academic bands are to take place throughout Saturday at Central High School.
The Central High School theater program will present a performance of "Mary Poppins" at 7 p.m. Nov. 11; the Benton High School theater program will put on "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" at 7:30 p.m. on the same day. Recurring performances are set for the same times on Nov. 12, and for "Mary Poppins" only at 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Benton will have two more performances of its show on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.