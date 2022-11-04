Mark Hull

Mark Hull, director of international development for the 3D Institute, speaks on Friday at the Word of Life Church. The conversation focused on the fine arts. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

A community breakfast conversation hosted by The Joseph Company on Friday encouraged residents to uplift local fine and performing arts.

Dozens gathered for the event held at the Word of Life Church in northeast St. Joseph. Led by Mark Hull, director of international development for the 3D Institute, and Alan Hoffler, an expert on motivational speaking and communication, participants had the chance to ponder the future of architecture, sculpture, orchestral music and other art forms that define the community.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

