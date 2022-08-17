Back-to-school week continued on Wednesday with kids resuming class at the five local institutes run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph under a new leadership strategy.

The St. James Campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, as it is now known, welcomed Dean of Students James Hosler, a first-time school leader who transferred from Central High School after more than a decade of service as a Latin teacher there. Hosler guides a team of 12 full-time staff and various others who contribute to parish academics under the leadership of Head of Schools Catherine Neumayr, and Academy President Ann Lachowitzer. As before, Bishop The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr. remains the top official for diocesan education in the community.

