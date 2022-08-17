Children play tag on Wednesday on the playground of the St. James Campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Each of the five campuses that together form the consolidated academy — St. James, St. Francis Xavier, Cathedral, St. Gianna and Bishop LeBlond — have started their first newly organized school year.
Brian Daugherty, a third grader at the St. James campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, works with colored markers on Wednesday in the home room of teacher, Rachel Cotter, during the first day of class for diocesan students.
Back-to-school week continued on Wednesday with kids resuming class at the five local institutes run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph under a new leadership strategy.
The St. James Campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, as it is now known, welcomed Dean of Students James Hosler, a first-time school leader who transferred from Central High School after more than a decade of service as a Latin teacher there. Hosler guides a team of 12 full-time staff and various others who contribute to parish academics under the leadership of Head of Schools Catherine Neumayr, and Academy President Ann Lachowitzer. As before, Bishop The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr. remains the top official for diocesan education in the community.
"This umbrella helps us focus on each individual student, while the academy handles HR and budgeting and other administrative work," Hosler said. "It's nice to have an umbrella sometimes, and what it does for us is provide us with a common administration, so that we're all kind of on the same track, and going in the same direction."
Third grade teacher Rachel Cotter explained her approach in delivering "purposeful care of the whole child" and "a strong liberal arts education," as the academy defines in its mission statement.
"I think it's really important to make a good relationship with them so that they know that you care about their education and their life," she said. "And so, they will work harder for you, which in turn, helps them for their future."
Academy leaders have also centralized the tuition and enrollment structures. Each student at the St. James campus is considered to be a student in their grade at the Cathedral campus and the St. Francis Xavier campus, the other two pre-K through 8th grade buildings in the system. How much enrollment costs can vary greatly from family to family, because of scholarship and grant programs, like MOScholars. Without allowing for such savings, grade school enrollment costs $6,375 per pupil, per year, and high school enrollment at the Bishop LeBlond campus costs $6,980 per pupil, per year.
"A Catholic liberal arts education is an investment in the academic and spiritual growth of our children. We know that for many families, this requires a considerable financial commitment," Lachowitzer said. "... However, through the generosity of the parishes, the MOScholars Program, and other donors, the Academy is able to offer tuition assistance to nearly 90% of our families."
Hosler said he greatly anticipates seeing St. Joseph Catholic Academy students compete together in consolidated teams in various sports and activities. In the pooling of resources, Hosler said, each student gains access to more opportunities in Missouri State High School Activities Association events meant for sixth, seventh and eighth graders. At the same time, St. James retains its Tiger mascot, and its gymnasium is to remain a nexus for South Side activities of all kinds.
"It is nice being part of a small school like this so that we can keep track of each kid individually," Hosler said. "And kids themselves really develop close relationships with each other as they stay with us throughout the years."
