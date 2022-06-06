The two universities best equipped to address persistent teacher shortages in the St. Joseph area seek to leverage state and federal support programs to make becoming an educator more attractive, but some recruitment challenges remain.
Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University use the summer to survey how many incoming freshmen might be interested in majoring in education. Preliminary data show that Northwest is expecting a slight growth to 145 newly enrolled future classroom professionals, who complete a four-year bachelor's degree, which includes at least one year of student-teaching.
"We're doing really well," said Tim Wall, dean of education at Northwest. "We're coming back from the time of pandemic, a little bit."
Missouri Western had an education program headcount of about 250 in the 2021-22 academic year and expects a similar number for next year. Northwest had about 600 over that same period. Neither factors in students in other fields such as math and science that are in the process of obtaining, for example, a K-12 specialist certificate. The collegiate programs track those enrolled in majors such as elementary education and special education.
"I could wish that we were like Ohio State University where if we need a running back, we could just get the corporate jet, fly to his house and offer him a full ride," Wall said. "Unfortunately, teacher education doesn't have those kinds of resources, but we're doing some pretty good work."
The two universities rely on grant funding and various scholarships to try to pave the way toward an affordable degree with little or no student debt. The Missouri Legislature closed its 2022 session by setting the state minimum salary at $38,000, but up until now, many educators in the state have been earning significantly less than that.
"Teaching is not the highest paid profession," said Adrienne Johnson, professor and chair of education at Missouri Western. "People do it because they love it. But they also love their health and their families. The past couple of years have caused teachers to reflect on how to take care of themselves, while also taking care of the small humans they love, very dearly. It is a challenge."
To get students pointed in the right direction, education faculty coordinate with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which ultimately certifies all classroom professionals after they have earned their qualifications in college. DESE sponsors the TEACH Missouri nonprofit partnership to be sure would-be teachers are able to find the program most suited for them.
It is accessible via https://missouri.teach.org.
