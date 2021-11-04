An unprecedented crisis is apparent in Missouri on classroom staffing, inspiring new action meant to make it easier to qualify as a substitute teacher, like rescuers rushing in heedless of obstacles after a tornado.
"Is this something we want to continue long-term? No," said Adrienne Johnson of Missouri Western State University. "But are they going to stay out of that situation? No, they're going to go in and do the best they can with what they have. That's where schools are at."
Johnson, a professor and chair of education, explained how the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has essentially adopted a crisis standard of "triage" by lowering the bar for the training of new substitute teachers. As with triage, some negative consequences are bound to happen for the greater good.
To get a certificate, a substitute teacher now completes a 20-hour online course of study through DESE. That's down from requiring 60 college credit hours. This is no mere 40-hour time difference. Most probably, completion of 60 college credit hours involves more than 500 hours of real-time study in a lecture hall, K-12 classroom training and homework. New subs now potentially will be walking into a given vacancy with no practical experience, which could lead to 18-year-olds teaching 17-year-olds.
All of this gives Tim Wall of Northwest Missouri State University pause.
"We want excellent teachers," the dean of the School of Professional Education said. "We want educated individuals to help them strive, learn, hit standards, grow. And that probably is not going to be as successful with a person with minimal training ... Then again, I also understand the reality that it's better to have someone in the classroom than no one."
Madelynn Kelderman, a junior studying education at Northwest, said the situation motivates her to want to help out as much as she can once she becomes a full-time teacher.
"It also makes me nervous because if I did need a sub, I don't want to let my students down and leave them," she said. "That makes me nervous. But also, it's a great opportunity for (college) students to go and sub over break when they have days off so they get that experience."
Wall said the situation is unlikely to resolve until the path of an educator becomes more financially feasible in Missouri. For years now, Wall said, Missouri as a state has ranked near the bottom in entry-level teacher pay. In St. Joseph, the salary is $37,500. Today, as Florida and Oklahoma have arranged raises and states like Iowa remain near the top, Missouri is at No. 50, with No. 51 being the worst (counting Washington, D.C.).
That means the majority of Wall's students will leave Missouri when they graduate, which could sustain a vicious cycle of fewer full-time teachers, more vacant classrooms, more opportunities for vacancies, more stress on remaining teachers and fewer teachers.
"If we want to incentivize people to join education with heart and determination, that doesn't mean that we only want to pay them bottom-dollar wages," Wall said. "We've gotta figure something out."
