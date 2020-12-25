While COVID-19 continues to disrupt normal life on college campuses, the path to growth after the pandemic is over is likely to get more difficult, not less.
All higher education institutions depend on any opportunity to recruit students, who contribute essential revenues via tuition and student fees and, in the case of on-campus residents, room-and-board costs. Even at open-access, lower-cost campuses like Missouri Western State University, the era in which guaranteed allocations of taxpayer money were enough to keep the doors open is long behind us.
Therefore, it is essential for the university to have a long-term plan for growth, and officials like the recently hired Dr. Melissa Mace, vice president for enrollment management at Missouri Western, are in charge of that.
“It goes back to what do the folks in our region need and how do we help our region — the residents in our region — how do we help them achieve their goals?” she said. “And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Mace took office after August’s report that Western’s enrollment dropped by 10.3% relative to fall 2019. As she explained it, the university and others like it are seeing would-be students following patterns of behavior that can be explained by Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a 1943 theory of psychology. In short, higher aspirations such as intellectual enrichment and the desire for career advancement take a back seat in the typical person’s mind to “How do I pay the rent?” and “How do I feed myself and my children?”
“COVID really caused people to step back and think about those basic needs before anything else,” Mace said. “The typical would-be student population just wasn’t ready, perhaps, to go ahead and make that commitment to college.”
While four-year public institutions like Western nationwide saw mixed trends of growth and decline in student populations, two-year public institutions saw an average decline of 10.1%, according to the National Student Clearinghouse, a U.S. Department of Education data research entity. North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, conversely saw its freshman headcount increase by 3%.
However, college president Dr. Lenny Klaver estimated the trend is going to force institutions nationwide to aggressively adapt in order to avoid significant long-term losses.
“Everything indicates the pool is going to continue to shrink for high school graduates,” Klaver said. “(Colleges) are going to have to become more nimble with the programs they offer because of the rapid pace of technological change. More people are going to be working while they’re going to college remotely. More and more young people won’t opt for college at all.”