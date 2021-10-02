In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown and in the trying months since, higher education leaders across the country have been troubled to find how unprecedented times have scarred the young adults they’re charged to protect.
The impact of this carries a special meaning for Elizabeth Kennedy, who studied and instructed in psychology at the University of Akron before she transitioned to leadership at Missouri Western State University in 2020. Kennedy, Missouri Western president, looks at this problem with a scientist’s eye.
“You have to remember, our sophomores this year were freshmen last year, only they didn’t really have a freshman year; they were the ones that were isolated,” she said. “And our juniors and seniors, they were on campus, but that environment was essentially removed from them. So, providing students with opportunities, ways to express their emotions ... is critical.”
Suicide has become the second-leading cause of death among college-age adults, according to research published in the psychiatric Journal of Affective Disorders. September has been designated in light of such realities as Suicide Prevention Month, and Missouri Western timed the conclusion of it with an expansion of mental health services.
Kennedy and Kristina Hannon made it official at a signing event this week, and not a moment too soon, based on the nationwide data Hannon has reviewed. She is determined to expand services to address the problem now before an outbreak of crises leads to the unthinkable on a local college campus.
“We’re seeing a trend in increasing suicide for all ages, but particularly in that 18-to-24 demographic,” said Hannon, co-CEO of the Family Guidance Center for Behavioral Healthcare. “It’s setting up a really concerning trend that will impact us for years to come.”
Hannon’s organization, based in St. Joseph, will provide a full-time mental health professional to campus. That person will supplement Katie Jeffers, Missouri Western’s director of counseling, who works full time in therapy for students, along with part-time aides.
Jeffers said the Family Guidance Center therapist will be complemented by a later new hire at Missouri Western. The end goal is to have six people on duty for mental health needs, each capable of seeing six patients per workday.
The need for more help is evident. With the fall 2021 restoration of in-person counseling center services on the second floor of Eder Hall, capacity has been full, Jeffers said.
“I feel like it’s about being able to meet our students where they are, most definitely,” said Jeffers, who also conducts telehealth therapy over the internet. “But it really has been, you know, very great for our students.”
Kennedy pledged that the university will continue to strive to make the campus a home for its students, where the Griffon family will help them get through whatever challenges they may face.
“We see it on college campuses because this is a population that maybe is doing something for the first time in an adult world,” she said. “They’re living away from their family. They’re trying to create new friends, new relationships, and that’s a lot of stressors to put on young adults these days. So I am thrilled that we have an opportunity to provide that support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.