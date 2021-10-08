Missouri Western State University has made more pandemic relief payments backed by the federal government to its students, with money to be distributed at Northwest Missouri State next week.
The payments at Western range in value from $200 to $1,500 per individual. The range adjusts based on a student's "expected family contribution." Someone who is studying with large support from their parents probably will be on the low end of the scale. Someone who is from a family of low socioeconomic status will get more. The maximum is offered to an independent adult who has zero family support. Northwest has three fixed tiers of payment: $250, $500 and $1,100. The EFC likewise influences which tier is awarded.
"This is an important topic for our students and how it impacts them," said Stacy Carrick, Northwest vice president of finance and administration.
The funds are part of the third tranche of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March. Biden's administration expanded HEERF eligibility over the summer, enabling non-U.S. citizens to receive this money for the first time. The largest new beneficiary group are international students, who study in the United States on a student visa.
Scott said it makes sense to expand this relief to everyone enrolled.
"What I've seen is, it's a lot more difficult for an international student to like, go out and get a job out in the, you know, 'normal' workforce," he said. "I, as an American citizen, can go to McDonald's and go get a job there. That's something that's not necessarily the case for international students. Food insecurity, basic necessities for them can be a big problem."
According to CFO Darrell Morrison, Western sent out its payments on Thursday and Friday, in keeping with a unanimous decision made at the most recent Aug. 19 session of the Board of Governors. Northwest's Board of Regents voted 6-1 to start HEERF payments next week. Regent Jason Klindt said he rejects any payments for non-U.S. citizens.
"I'm gonna vote against the program because I think that's inappropriate, giving U.S. taxpayer dollars to individuals from foreign countries," he said. "I don't think that's appropriate, whether it was intended by Washington or not."
No one in the Zoom conference offered a direct response to Klindt's stated concerns, but Mary Collins, university controller and assistant vice president of finance, explained beforehand how the change benefiting international students had come to pass.
"I do know that it was highly debated, and there was a lot of controversy," she said. "The international students are our students on campus, and they do have, they do have needs ... For us, it really felt like an outreach to them, to make sure that they feel included. And it's an inclusive model, that we're taking care of all of our students across campus."
