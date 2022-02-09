The president of Highland Community College has expressed regret for an October 2021 recorded statement in which she reflected on the impact of Adolf Hitler in world history.
Newsweek reported on Tuesday that Deborah Fox spoke on the matter in a private meeting with a former assistant football coach. The meeting took place amid allegations that Black student-athletes had been unfairly treated on the campus, leading to a March 2020 federal lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. The college settled that suit later in the year, although it has since been taken back to federal court on allegations that it has ignored its settlement agreement with the ACLU, among other matters.
"And you know leadership, I mean, there's certain people that emerge as leaders, good or bad," Fox is heard saying on the recording. "You know, even though we don't like it, Hitler was a great leader. I would, I'm not saying, I don't emulate in any way, but he, somehow, even for evil, moved and were able to do these things, you know, and it's terrifying."
The tape was originally shared with the editorial board of The Kansas City Star, which used the tape in its opinion piece urging Fox to either resign or be fired by the Highland Board of Trustees. The trustees are a group of officials elected by the voters of Doniphan County who oversee the college.
In a statement to Newsweek, Fox said she apologizes to all involved and that she engaged in a "poor choice of words."
"In trying to describe negative leadership in a lengthy conversation lasting over an hour, I used a momentary horrible analogy," Fox said. "This was never to be associated with a student."
