Highland Community College, through its legal counsel, is refusing to provide any information on what it has done to conclude civil rights complaints from four former students.
A filing made via the Kansas Open Records Act, which applies to the college as it is a state-regulated public agency based in Doniphan County, asked for the school to specify what it had paid to Donmonic Perks, Antoine Thompson, Thomas Prater and Khaliah Hines. The case filed March 19 was settled out of court and closed on Nov. 16.
The filing further asked the college to declare its costs before the United States District Court for the District of Kansas based in Kansas City, Kansas, in which the aforementioned four students filed suit, alleging racial discrimination and other civil rights concerns. The college also has been prompted to specify its payments to Lewis Brisbois LLP of Wichita, Kansas, retained for the college's defense in federal court.
Responding on behalf of the college, Lewis Brisbois managing partner Alan Rupe rejected the KORA request by News-Press NOW, declaring that such information is not public record because "the payments ... were funded and made by a private corporate entity."
"Such records are not subject to disclosure under the KORA because they are not related to functions, activities, programs or operations funded by public funds," Rupe stated.
Max Kautsch, an attorney for the Kansas Press Association, described Rupe's rejection of the KORA requests as non-compliant with the law.
"Whether a settlement was paid by private or public funds is irrelevant to a public agency's obligations under the Kansas Open Records Act," he said. "A public agency, such as the community college, must disclose records in response to a KORA request so long as such records are in the possession of the public agency; no exception applies ..."
"As it strains credulity to believe that the college is not in possession of the settlement agreement, the agreement should be disclosed."
A follow-up KORA request specifying any and all records of the settlement agreement was filed on Monday with the college. The law mandates a response within three business days of a filing. This amount of time had not elapsed before this story's publication.
The college did not respond to a request for an interview on the settlement or on what, if any, measures will be taken to prevent other suits.