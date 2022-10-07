Now is the time for those seeking financial aid for college classes to start their planning as the sooner people apply for funds, the more they are likely to get.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, period for the 2023-24 school year opened Oct. 1 and closes June 30. The priority deadline for Missouri Western and Access Missouri grants goes until Feb. 1.
Missouri Western State University financial aid director Cindy Conrad said the deadlines are important to ensure students get the maximum financial aid package available.
“A lot of aid opportunities are deadline-driven,” Conrad said. “We have as funding, federal funding, SEOG grants that are based on priority deadline. So, the earlier you do it, the more opportunity you have to qualify for those additional funds.”
The FAFSA is a free government application that uses financial information from incoming college students and their guardians to determine what aid they can receive each school year. This includes grants, work-study and federal student loans.
Taylor Edwards is a senior at Missouri Western and said the FAFSA is what allowed her to go to college. In recent years, she has received Pell Grants and opportunities for loans because she filled out her applications on time.
“Without my FAFSA money, I probably would not have had the opportunity to attend college,” Edwards said. “It's very important that you fill out that FAFSA. My friends are in the same boat as me as well. They have benefited from it just in the simple sense that they have been able to attend college and attend Missouri Western without the financial stress of not having any aid.”
To fill out the FAFSA, go to studentaid.gov. The student and a guardian both need an ID and password before filling out the application.
Conrad said the Missouri Western financial aid office has events coming up at local high schools to help incoming college students complete their FAFSA. Incoming or returning college students are also welcome to visit or call the office with any questions.
Edwards attended a campus FAFSA event her freshman year and has been able to complete the aid form by herself since. She hasn’t yet filled it out this year, as she is unsure if she’ll attend grad school next year.
“I really don't know if I need to yet,” Edwards said. “But knowing that it's open is very comforting because I know I have time before the Feb. 1 deadline for most schools’ scholarship opportunities.”
The 2023-24 FAFSA is based on financial information from 2021, and Conrad said if drastic changes occur, people can call the financial aid office to go in and make adjustments based on current financial status.
She recommends even if people aren’t sure they are eligible for financial aid, they should still fill out their FAFSA.
“I feel like students should at least try it one time,” Conrad said. “Try it one time and see because Access Missouri is a need-based grant but you really don't have to be that needy to get it. So I highly recommend that any first-time high school student coming in do it at least once, even if you think you don't qualify.”
FAFSA Frenzy Events coming up at local high schools include:
