Cindy Conrad

Cindy Conrad navigates the FAFSA process online at studentaid.gov. Conrad is the director of financial aid at Missouri Western State University and said the school's priority deadline is Feb. 1.

 Morgan Doyle | News-Press NOW

Now is the time for those seeking financial aid for college classes to start their planning as the sooner people apply for funds, the more they are likely to get.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, period for the 2023-24 school year opened Oct. 1 and closes June 30. The priority deadline for Missouri Western and Access Missouri grants goes until Feb. 1.

Morgan Doyle can be reached at morgan.doyle@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.