Metropolitan Community College is setting up new academics at its annex of the Hillyard Technical Center to begin this coming summer.
The college, based in Kansas City, Missouri, which operates in St. Joseph through its MCC-Maple Woods northern campus, has gradually developed adult collegiate and vocational education at the Hillyard annex over the last three years. Its plans to set up new coursework include subjects like history, psychology and physiology. The plans are presented in full at mcckc.edu/stjoe. Enrollment for the summer and fall opened April 12.
Offering such courses at Hillyard is meant to provide greater access to cheaper junior collegiate education throughout MCC's service area.
"When you think about access to a community college, and you think about the affordability of a community college, those are the things that actually come into play," said Dr. Larry Rideaux Jr. "Most states within the United States are working to decrease the amount of debt students have upon graduation. When you compare our costs to the costs of going to a university, it's considerably different."
The move comes as SB 390 appears to have stalled in Jefferson City. The legislation would reassign MCC's jurisdiction for junior collegiate studies in Buchanan County to another institution. If it were to be signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, MCC would see its initiatives in St. Joseph fall to the purview of North Central Missouri College, based in Grundy County.
Its sponsor, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said via text message Wednesday that he had no update on its progress. The legislative session will continue through May.
Rideaux, MCC-Maple Woods president, explained how MCC's plans as presented focus on two separate, but complementary missions for the college in St. Joseph: Junior collegiate education and vocational training in subjects such as practical nursing and welding.
For the former, although it is possible to earn an associate of arts degree, MCC encourages students to continue studies at a four-year institution, such as Missouri Western State University. The new courses also are offered to the vocational students, although many of them enter the workforce full time after certification.
The big idea is to advance access to higher education throughout St. Joseph. More and more, MCC sees its service area north of Kansas City as a growth area. It closely partners with the St. Joseph School District, to that end, at the Hillyard Technical Center.
"We want to advise and assist, and help you move forward to Missouri Western, so to speak," Rideaux said. "In our opinion, that would be the first university that we'd advise to, but at the same time, if students are looking to go elsewhere, we'll counsel them with that information as well."
