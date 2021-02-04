The St. Joseph School District is missing seven figures of planned local revenue for the year, but that won't be for long, the Buchanan County Collector said.
Peggy Campbell said on Thursday that there is no doubt in her mind that the just under $1.1 million shortfall reported last week to the Board of Education by Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, is entirely owing to procedural delays. There has been increased taxpayer reliance on a slowed mail system, and a trend of COVID-19 work stoppages.
"I've got half the staff working on January mails," Campbell said on Thursday. "We will be dispersing the money to all of our entities that we've been collecting this Friday ... So they're going to have some money coming in. And there's going to be a large volume going out next week."
Edgar said it's circumstances like this that inspire a proactively conservative approach in budgeting, so that if there is a delay or even permanent absence of anticipated funds, there will be more than enough money to pay the bills.
The scale and impacts of this delay are just a bit more notable than normal because state revenue sources are just more than $3.6 million under FY 2020 levels based on how things were proceeding at this time last year. Operating expenses, again because of COVID-19 problems, have increased 3.56%, from about $59.73 million to $61.86 million.
"So from a budgetary standpoint, it's not like we're in trouble," Edgar said. "But you know, a million dollars is a million dollars."
At the end of the day, Campbell said, she expects revenues in this situation to actually be up. Last year, at this time, about 92% of taxes owed had been collected. Based on where things were on Wednesday, 93% of those have been collected.
"And so, actually, we're doing better," she said. "It's just a matter of having the time to get those payments processed ... And we totally understand that, because we lost almost a week and a half with COVID; the entire staff got it. And that meant no processing was done.
"So we've been behind for a while, but we are caught up and we're going to have everything cleaned up shortly," Campbell said.
Any longer-term delay or absence of tax revenue would be entirely in keeping with the broad economic impacts of a year of pandemic. According to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit study group, the second and third quarters of 2020 produced a 4.2% decrease in Missouri tax revenues across the board. The Show Me State ranked at No. 31 nationwide on this scale among 50 states and the District of Columbia, with No. 1 being the worst decline.