Education can prepare children for success, but sometimes it’s the adults who need to brush up on their skills.
United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s Success by 6 brings together minds for additional training, sometimes through collaboration with Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.
During a monthly meeting, the leaders of nonprofits, for-profits and church-based child care centers attended a conscious discipline training by Jill Molli.
They learned core values and how being aware of the uniqueness of their personality is important to help teachers and students when they are experiencing challenges. This way they can also identify what makes them unique.
But that’s only one thing that Success by 6 is doing. Bobbie Cronk, the United Way’s director of children’s initiatives, oversees the collaboration between different child care entities in town.
“We have a similar network of parent educators. We bring a community resource and they learn and grow together,” Cronk said. “We also step in with scholarships.”
There’s also an annual directors symposium, advocacy for education-related legislation in Jefferson City and a “thank you” blitz for teachers that occurs in the spring.
About 1,500 kids currently are involved in pre-kindergarten childcare in St. Joseph.
“We know that kids are learning from birth,” Cronk said. “Our child care providers not only take care of them during the day and keep them safe and nurtured but they make sure that they are developing ... so they are ready for kindergarten.”
