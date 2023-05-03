Holly Hazzard

Holly Hazzard, clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department, speaks on Monday at News-Press NOW. Hazzard encourages all St. Joseph School District pupils to obtain mandatory vaccinations before school starts on Aug. 21. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

The coming weekend will allow local families to be sure their children are fully caught up on the immunizations they must have to attend public school. 

A special clinic will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on May 6 at the East Hills Shopping Center, and it will serve everyone from ages 4 to 18.

