Holly Hazzard, clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department, speaks on Monday at News-Press NOW. Hazzard encourages all St. Joseph School District pupils to obtain mandatory vaccinations before school starts on Aug. 21.
The coming weekend will allow local families to be sure their children are fully caught up on the immunizations they must have to attend public school.
A special clinic will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on May 6 at the East Hills Shopping Center, and it will serve everyone from ages 4 to 18.
"We have noticed that every August, when school starts again, kids are being kicked out and are not able to start on time," said Nurse Holly Hazzard, who is the clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department.
No cost will be assessed to those who have no health coverage, but people with health insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards. The injections that will be offered will vary by age:
For ages 4-5, there will be the combined vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTaP), as well as vaccines for polio, measles-mumps-rubella and chicken pox.
For ages 11-12, there will be the combined vaccine for tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough, and a separate vaccine for meningitis.
For ages 16 and up, there will be a vaccine for meningitis.
COVID-19 vaccination is not part of the mandatory program, but it is recommended for all ages 5 and up, as well as ages six months and up after doctor consultation. Likewise, vaccination for influenza and human papillomavirus is recommended but not required, for a variety of age groups. Contact the health department at 816-271-4636 for the latest information about these advisories.
Missouri law requires pupils of the St. Joseph School District, and all of its peer education agencies across the state, to keep to this schedule of shots, which guards against a variety of maladies. Unless a family obtains a certified medical or religious exemption in advance, reporting to school for the first day on Aug. 21 with no proof of vaccination in hand or on file will cause that child to be sent home.
"Actively choosing not to immunize a child by claiming a religious exemption is a parent’s right; however, it carries significant responsibility," said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a public advisory about this process.
"To protect inadequately vaccinated individuals and the entire community, unimmunized children could be excluded from school during disease outbreaks. Exclusion from care can cause a hardship for the child and parent, however no exceptions are made, regardless of the circumstances."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.