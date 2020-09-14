Missouri Western State University’s nursing program is staying busy between classes, labs and clinicals at Mosaic Life Care this school year.
The department is taking a blended approach, with classes limited to about 50% capacity.
“We have about half of our students in the classroom, the other half of the students on Zoom so that everybody is still synchronous at the same time,” says Jacklyn Gentry, Missouri Western MSN program director. “They alternate which weeks they come to class, because we have very commonly heard from our nursing students that they still want that in-classroom experience. So that's been really positive.”
So far, Gentry has been getting plenty of positive feedback from students. Also, more seats open in the labs means more practice to prepare students for real-world situations.
“The grant we previously received has been very beneficial and allowed us to expand and remodel our simulation lab, which really put us into a nice place to be able to deal with COVID effectively,” Gentry said.
Clinicals kicked off the first week of classes and will continue through the end of the semester.
“If they’re in a med search course they will be taking care of patients, medical surgical patients, administering medications, doing health assessments on the patient, pretty much anything that an RN does,” Gentry said.