A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision is likely to protect public school employees who hold prayer sessions in classroom or after-school environs. How much this is a blessing may depend on which clergyman one asks.
The court held in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that plaintiff Joseph Kennedy was within his rights in holding large public prayer gatherings on the high school football field. When district leaders asked Kennedy to stop in 2015, arguing his influence as a coach on student religion was improper, Kennedy refused, and they fired him. After the ruling, Kennedy will get his job back, and a new precedent exists by which the federal judiciary shall affirm free exercise of religion as a legal priority. This is provided for in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“I was an educator in the public schools for my first career; I taught for 10 years in an elementary school in Jefferson City,” said The Rev. Brian Kirk of First Christian Church. “And now, as a pastor, I do kind of look at it from both points of view. But I don’t think in the long run it’s going to turn out to have been a good decision by the Supreme Court ... My guess is, this hasn’t been thought through very carefully.”
Fr. Jon Hullinger of Trinity Episcopal Church in Atchison, Kansas, recalled his own boyhood in which the saying of The Lord’s Prayer was common in the elementary school classroom. He grew up in Oreana, Illinois, population of about 1,000 at the time, almost all protestant Christians. A series of court rulings in the 1960s and 1970s, culminating with Lemon v. Kurtzman in 1971, established such prayer to be unlawful if led by district employees or involving the use of taxpayer dollars to promote religion.
A secular classroom environment became the norm nationwide.
“I remember my parents talking to me about it, trying to explain it,” Hullinger said. “I remember them telling us that even though we lived in a community where pretty much everybody went to church together, that we needed to understand that there are places where all of the children don’t necessarily believe the same things. And that this ruling happened so that those kids won’t feel uncomfortable when they hear a prayer that is not theirs.”
Writing for the 6-3 Supreme Court majority last week, Justice Neil Gorsuch invalidated cases like Lemon v. Kurtzman against concerns that the free exercise of a person’s own religious faith must be protected against public sanction. The Rev. Darrell Jones, who serves as president of the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation for Christian education, praised that finding in a statement.
“Unfortunately, there are so many forces in our society attempting to pull us away from God and each other,” said Jones, who formerly pastored at Grace Evangelical Church. “At the Herzog Foundation, we want to make sure that every American has daily access to prayer — whether you’re a student, teacher, coach or parent. You’re entitled to this constitutional right.”
LaTonya Williams, vice president of the St. Joseph Board of Education, said time will be needed to assess how the Kennedy ruling will affect the faith environment in local schools. She said she will consult with Superintendent Gabe Edgar on any disputes.
“When I was young, prayer was pretty much done in schools, and it was never a big deal,” Williams said. “When I had my own kids, I came to understand how not everyone’s prayers and religions are the same. So I think that prayer in school could cause challenges, and it’s not intentional, but people have to realize: How I pray is not how a Muslim prays, or even how a Catholic prays. This must encompass all religions, and we have to be prepared for that.”
Kirk said he is doubtful that a public prayer gathering within school or at any extracurricular event can meet modern standards of fairness and inclusion for diverse faiths. As a pastor, he invokes teachings of Jesus Christ on a private relationship with God.
“There’s even a Scripture text from Jesus, if Christians would care to look it up, in which he says, ‘Don’t pray just to get the attention of other people. Pray in secret. That’s where you will be heard.’ The idea that as Christians we pray publicly so that we draw attention to ourselves is really antithetical to what we, as Christians, are told in the Gospels themselves.”
