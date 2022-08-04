The leader of the representative body for all Northwest Missouri State University instructors said the group has found it a high priority that a campus president has experience teaching college students.

Professor Peter Adam of the Department of Natural Sciences, who serves as president of the Faculty Senate while teaching biology, reflected Thursday on the nature of a search for John Jasinski’s permanent successor. He has been appointed along with 10 others to the Search Committee and will help define criteria for the process before a candidate prospectus is published on Sept. 8.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.