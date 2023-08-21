Excessive heat triggers safety protocols at local schools
The start of the school year coincided with an extreme heat warning, forcing adjustments to class schedules and activities Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings through Thursday evening with peak heat index values reaching 120 degrees. The blast of high temperatures is forcing educators to adjust everything from the length of school days to recesses and sports practices as another year of classes begins.

