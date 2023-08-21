The start of the school year coincided with an extreme heat warning, forcing adjustments to class schedules and activities Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings through Thursday evening with peak heat index values reaching 120 degrees. The blast of high temperatures is forcing educators to adjust everything from the length of school days to recesses and sports practices as another year of classes begins.
While many schools have some air conditioning, it is limited at facilities including Bishop LeBlond High School, making some spots unsafe for extended periods. LeBlond is planning half days through Thursday in response to the heat.
“We decided, based on the temperatures that were forecasted for this week, that we were going to make some adjustments to our school schedule because the main part of our school building does not have air conditioning,” Kimberly Huss, principal at LeBlond, said. “So we only have a limited amount of air-conditioned space and our priority is keeping our students and our staff safe.”
Outdoor activities at all schools have modified plans. Sports practices, recess and general activities for the St. Joseph School District will be adjusted following safety guidance from the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
Shannon Nolte, the school district’s director for non-academic student services, said classes and practices would follow guidelines to ensure students’ safety while the high temperatures last.
“We talked about kind of a rule of thumb about, you know, allowing practice in the mornings or ... in the evenings,” Nolte said. “But we still have to check what we call a ‘wet bulb’ temperature.”
The wet bulb temperature estimates the effect of temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and solar radiation on humans. This has proven to be a helpful tool to both the school district and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy while planning the first week of classes and practices.
In compliance with the activities association, schools with limited air conditioning will rotate students to cooler spaces, sports practices will be held after 6:30 p.m. or before the start of classes in the morning and recess must be held before 10 a.m. or indoors.
Temperatures are expected to start dropping Friday. Until then, students are encouraged to dress in light, breathable clothing under their school’s dress codes and bring water bottles to use throughout the day.
If students need to escape the heat after school hours, St. Joseph has several cooling centers such as the Salvation Army and public libraries that will allow residents to relax in the air conditioning for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.