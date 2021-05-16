The 28 graduates of St. Joseph Christian School are in many cases headed in different directions from here, but they'll always have God, and each other, in their hearts.
On Sunday at the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, Principal Danny Maggart read from Scripture on the meaning of this bond: "The grass withers, and the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever." (ESV Isaiah 40:8)
"You've shown yourselves to be an overcoming and a very positive class," he said in his address. "In Lifetime Sports, I will never forget telling you that we were going to run the mile in five inches of snow and zero degree windchill. I probably lost a lot of your trust that day, but I'll never forget the looks on your faces ... By the way, we didn't actually do that."
As it is, the past year has presented plenty of real world challenges. Class of 2021 valedictorian Victoria "Tori" Cline cited her own faith as a source of strength in overcoming a year like no other. Only about a week overall of class time was disrupted by COVID-19, but the SJCS mission of service in the community, a greatly important religious calling for Cline, largely did not occur as normal in the last year. In addition to Cline, Jordan "JoJo" King and Grace Walker were honored as co-salutatorians.
Fortunately, graduation comes after the CDC advised vaccinated persons are now mostly able to resume normal practices, and the ceremony happened before a full-house crowd. As each graduate was formally announced to the public and a short video presentation about them played, per school tradition, they each retrieved a red rose and presented it to their loved ones in attendance.
"I definitely think that's through God's work and grace," Cline said.
Jozlin Bennett, a multi-athlete and National Honors Society inductee, said altogether the ceremony was a great time to look back at the personal growth each of her classmates have achieved, and the timeless memories they've made.
"We have made the most of it," she said. "I've been grateful that we can actually meet in person, and for what we do have, that we can actually go to school. Because, not everyone can have that opportunity."
