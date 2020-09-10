Most students who want to attend Northwest Missouri State University during the spring and fall 2021 semesters will not have to submit ACT or SAT test scores as part of their application, the university announced Thursday.
According to a news release, this change doesn't apply to students who qualified as high school graduates via home schooling or attended a high school that is not accredited. Those students still will need to submit test scores. The change for all other students takes effect immediately.
“During these unprecedented times, Northwest is committed to removing barriers and assisting students in achieving their academic goals,” said Jeremy Waldeier, executive director of student recruiting. “Just as the university is focused on student success — every student, every day — our admissions and recruiting team is focused on helping students make the transition from high school to the college campus so they are set up to be successful.”
The university said test scores still will be a factor in earning merit-based scholarships, along with other data, such as high school grade point averages.
More information is found at www.nwmissouri.edu/finaid/.