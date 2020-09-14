Local Cub Scout packs for boys and girls will be gathering at area churches on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Pony Express Council BSA.
Cub Scouts Pack 30 and BSA Troop 30 will be assembling at 6 p.m. Monday at St. John Charismatic Episcopal Church, 5106 Miller Road, according to a news release. At 6:30 p.m. also on Monday, the boys-only Cub Scouts Pack 21 will be meeting at Wyatt Park Christian Church, 2623 Mitchell Ave. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cub Scouts Pack 10 and BSA Troop 10 will be found at Evolution United Methodist Church, 202 W. Hyde Park Ave. At the same time on Tuesday, Cub Scouts Pack 215 and BSA Troop 215 will be meeting for two hours at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3409 Ajax Road.
A short video about the merits of joining scouting is found at the Pony Express BSA website. The organization describes scouting as a family friendly and action-oriented program, "fun with a purpose."