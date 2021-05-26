North Central Missouri College is one step away from taking over local community college services in St. Joseph, though exact programming hasn't been determined.
The NCMC's board of trustees voted Tuesday night to accept a memorandum of understanding with Metropolitan Community College, which currently offers adult education classes at Hillyard Technical Center. However, North Central's board requested a minor change. If that's agreed to by Metropolitan's board, Buchanan County will be absorbed into NCMC's coverage area and MCC will move out.
"I think maybe they're getting a better deal," Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC's president, said. "And that's no offense to Metro at all. But Metro has a large population in Kansas City, and Buchanan County was a bit peripheral."
The change initially was prompted by legislation in Jefferson City, though the two schools ultimately inked an independent deal.
Detractors of the swap worry NCMC will put much of its resources into a satellite campus based in Savannah, Missouri, rather than Buchanan County.
But Klaver told News-Press NOW that his college would like to utilize Hillyard Technical Center like MCC currently does, though NCMC would need to negotiate a separate agreement with the St. Joseph School District as the center is owned by the district.
"There's no reason we can't serve Buchanan County in a slightly different manner," Klaver said. "We've had great relationships with Missouri Western State University, and we will do our absolute best to provide full-service education to the entire region, including our new venture."
NCMC currently operates a small satellite campus in St. Joseph. Much of its Savannah campus will focus on NCMC's nursing program, which routinely reaches capacity, Klaver said.
Klaver couldn't commit to the specific programming NCMC would provide in Buchanan County. The community college will evaluate the availability of certain courses, and where they'll be held, this winter and into the spring of 2022.
Industrial courses will be a large focus, Klaver said, after school officials spoke with business leaders in the St. Joseph area.
MCC will continue all of its current courses until the end of the 2021-2022 school year. NCMC's takeover would likely occur in the fall of 2022.
The MCC board is expected to sign the amended agreement at their meeting on June 24.
