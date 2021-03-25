It might be said three things in life are certain: Death, taxes and debates about taxes, and this proved to be just so Thursday at a Chamber of Commerce event.
The matter at hand was the $107 million bond issue, Proposition CARE. It would bring about a $50 to $85 annual tax increase for most single-family Buchanan County homeowners. In perhaps the last event featuring all eight on-ballot candidates for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, Barry Birr and Patt Lilly presided over a video conference forum of the hopefuls for one of three seats: Lute Atieh, David Foster, Rick Gehring, David Jordan, Larry Koch, Colby Oyerly, Kenneth Reeder and LaTonya Williams.
On Tuesday, April 6, Voters will decide which of the three will win a three-year term. Gehring, seeking his first full term after being appointed to a vacancy last year, said any measure that furthers the cause of public education is worth supporting, as is the shift to a two-high school system the bond would enable.
"You can take kids out of Central, you can put some of them in Benton, and you can put some of them in Lafayette. At the end of the day, another building will be left under-utilized," he said. "We don't have enough to support the three-school model."
Reeder said he would be in favor of the bond, but he rejects the approach for spending its money, particularly in acquiring the American Family Insurance Group campus at 4802 Mitchell Ave. for conversion to a high school.
"So it's, 'Let's go buy another $90 million building,' that was built as an office building ... Buying us old buildings does not improve our education. We're talking about new, shiny buildings, not about the education, not what's in the classroom."
Williams said she has mixed feelings about the value of the investment. She supports passage of the bond, but aims to revisit the American Family campus plan if elected.
"I looked at the proposal and I think it's an amazing building," she said. "And then on the other hand ... the actual area of the building is not ideal. It's not in the middle of a community. Kids are not able to walk there ... I will be looking elsewhere."
Koch agreed that the American Family location, south of Missouri Western State University and far from some residential neighborhoods, is not ideal. He said it can be improved in the years to come and it's the best plan he's seen from anyone yet.
"It has become the point of the board, 'We just have to stop kicking the can.' We have put the plan together, we're presenting it to the voters for their consideration," Koch said. "It'll be up to them to decide if they like it or not."
Jordan said he supports the bond but anticipates voters may reject it. The board's chief responsibility, in this sense, is to respect what the community wants.
"The district is facing a very common, everyday business issue in that, currently, income is down and expenses are rising," he said. "And so a decision has to be made, how can we become financially stable? This affects all of our students."
Foster pointed to how the district is losing hundreds of students per year and therefore, as a hard reality, can't maintain its current infrastructure investments.
"I was a three-high-school guy, until I saw the numbers," he said. "The thing I think we should all agree on is something has to be done. It's not a popular decision ... But I'm a truthful guy ... And so I'm a two-high-school guy based off the circumstances."
Atieh said it is important to remember that the school district has been buffeted by one challenge after another: Declining enrollment, budget imbalances and COVID-19. Thus, flexibility in addressing these matters is the key.
"You know, we're in the business of educating kids, that is the absolute outcome," he said. "And, there's no specific reason that we have to hold on to certain facilities ... to meet our goal as an organization, which is to educate kids ... That's our job."
Oyerly called attention to how he has consistently rejected the plan based on what he has heard in community feedback: The voters want three high schools.
"We've got to be able to figure out a way to keep the community happy," he said. "Because, they're the ones that are going to be paying for a lot of this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.