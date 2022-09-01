Jesse Summers made it three days into his sophomore year before someone cut the chain securing his bicycle outside Central High School and made off with his only independent way of getting home.

The loss was significant: an Iron Horse performance mountain bike, of the kind not manufactured since that company's sale in 2009. Summers has been riding it to and from school for years and also on local paths and trails with his friends. But fortunately, because of the support of people who care about him at the school, this story has a positive ending. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.