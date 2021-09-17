As the only four National Merit semifinalists in St. Joseph, four among less than 50 total in all of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri, Blakely Thompson, Fred Rivas-Giorgi, Adam Honson and Josh Donaldson lead the class of 2022.
The Central High School scholars, the largest group of local honorees in years, have managed to clear an exceptionally high bar in what have been among the most difficult 18 months imaginable for all high school students.
COVID-19 took away practically a third of their sophomore year and disrupted much of their junior year. Thus far the senior year has seen no shutdowns but social distancing, face coverings and tenuously organized activities of all kinds are the name of the game. They will go on to compete for millions of dollars in scholarships.
"You have to give yourself grace," Donaldson said. "It's a very difficult situation for everyone who is going through it. And you have to be willing to accept that you can't be at 100% all the time. I think that allows you to grow with the situation that you're in."
Honson readily admits to losing a sense of self-motivation from time to time.
"Just being stuck inside, especially with COVID, wearing masks, is really discouraging," he said. "I guess it's just, 'Keep on keepin' on.' You talk to your family to get a good support system ... You form relationships despite everything with your teachers and your peers, and you just go do it."
Rivas-Giorgi said he understood that kind of experience well.
"We've had a lot of teachers who have really helped us through this period," he said. "I think we had a lot of good support groups. Ultimately, just deciding, you know, we want to do this. I guess on some level it kind of helps that everyone had these challenges. We wanted to push ourselves. 'Let's see if we can do this.'"
Thompson said that a lot of it is owed to luck. One day he might excel in the class and on the court, the next day he might get an elbow in the face playing basketball and have to give an interview with a swollen lip.
"I don't really try in school to you know, just get all A's or do anything like that," he said. "I think I just do it for, like, the enjoyment of learning and actually trying to push myself."
Central High School consistently supplies St. Joseph's honorees each year, and Donaldson said the school has certainly been an invaluable part in his success.
"Our faculty is amazing," he said. "As are all of the people who dedicate their lives and their careers and so, so much time, serving the school."
