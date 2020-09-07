The St. Joseph School District expects to bring in a fresh $1 million, more or less, in extra revenue this year after slightly increasing the property tax levy, but more than that amount must be directed now toward fixing Central High School.
The school district has agreed to pay SERVPRO of St. Joseph an initial installment of nearly $745,000 with a secondary payment of about $558,500. Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, explained that the total obligation for the district will likely range between $2.3 million and $2.5 million. The degree to which this will be reimbursed by insurance remains uncertain.
Mold spores were found to have extensively contaminated the annex on Aug. 15, forcing emergency repairs and a building closure until at least mid-September. Meanwhile, Central students are studying online.
"It's safe to say that we will get pieces or parts of it that are going to be covered, insurance wise," Edgar said. "Going in, I didn't know if we were going to get anything. But I am pretty confident that we're going to get something, and I'm also confident that it will not cover the entire bill."
The situation leaves the district in a precarious financial position, at least if it wishes to avoid significant deficit spending, as Edgar reiterated he is determined to do. Although more than $40 million in property tax revenues are forecast for Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021, the district has little flexibility in a time where seven-figure cuts already have been made to its annual revenue by the state.
Edgar said he considers the district fortunate to have received the first cut in June; revenues for FY 2020 helped absorb it. The remaining budget restriction arrived in July, and it was anticipated and built into the FY 2021 budget. Altogether, the district lost about $3.2 million in one-time losses.
That is in part what motivated Edgar to propose a nearly 10-cent increase in the base property tax levy, to about $3.83 per $100 in assessed valuation. Now the Central repair, at least for this year, cancels out that gain. And the financial picture is not getting any rosier as time goes on.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, chair of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, said he is worried the state Legislature also will be prompted to reduce K-12 funding for FY 2022. He said the decision by Missouri voters to approve a Medicaid expansion program by referendum in August, combined with an ongoing collapse in state tax revenues driven by COVID-19's economic impacts, leaves the governing body with limited flexibility.
"We're going to do our best to avoid it," Hegeman said of K-12 cuts. "But I just can't say for sure."