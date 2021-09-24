A Central High School senior received the best possible mark on the standardized test considered a display of academic proficiency by colleges in the U.S.
The St. Joseph School District said Frederick Rivas-Giorgi attained a 36 out of 36 on the ACT. The district noted that only .334% of all test takers, or 5,579 in total, received that score in 2020. Rivas-Giorgi, also a 2021 National Merit semifinalist, is the only known local ACT perfect score recipient.
The ACT, which assesses skills in English, math, science and reading comprehension, has been taken by millions of pupils since 1959. More than 1.8 million students took the test in 2019. The competing SAT is more popular with 2.2 million tests taken that year, but no institution is known to prefer either test.
