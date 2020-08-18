Central High School will delay its opening for about a month until as late as Monday, Sept. 28, amid rain and related water damage, the St. Joseph School District announced on Tuesday.
The date remains tentative as repairs to the freshman building, where the damage is concentrated, are underway. All students across the district, including those who had been scheduled for in-person schooling at Central, will proceed with a start in education on Monday, Aug. 31.
Those students who had been enrolled in the online Virtual Academy are unaffected. Those students who had intended to report to Central on Aug. 31 for in-person classes will commence learning via the Remote Learning system, which is a fall-back previously set in place for in-person students who become unable to attend because of inclement weather or COVID-19 precautions.
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, said school leaders quickly found a temporary shutdown of the entire campus to in-person learning would be necessary: "You just can't stick people in a gym and say, 'Here, have at it' ..."
"I think it's a huge disruption, not only for us — because, we wanted the kids back in the building — but also, when you're talking about 30, 35 classrooms that are impacted, that's a large portion of the student body that was going to be face-to-face that can no longer use those spaces," Van Zyl said.
SERVPRO and Apex Envirotech, among other entities, have examined the damage and have identified the best approach to fixing the issues, according to a news release.
Heavy rains throughout the summer have caused damage to a number of structures in the city. Van Zyl said the specific issues at Central pertain to the infiltration of rainwater at the freshman building and the inadvertent shutdown of an HVAC system on the campus.
"Based off of that, they have to go in and basically clean out everything," Van Zyl said. "From the ceiling tile down to the carpet, anything that's porous has to be dealt with. That'll just bump back the actual face-to-face classes until, at the latest, Sept. 28."
In the news release, Van Zyl apologized for the inconvenience the delay caused to parents and students.
"But we appreciate the understanding and patience of our staff, students and parents as we work to make Central High School a safe and secure learning environment for everyone."