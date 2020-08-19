Although much progress has been made, it will take weeks yet for about 60 workers in seven-day shifts of up to 12 hours to repair damage to Central High School, the project's general contractor explained Wednesday.
The St. Joseph School District announced Tuesday that it will delay opening Central well past the Monday, Aug. 31, first day for in-person schooling, while the work goes on. No students will be in the building, instead studying from home by the district's Remote Learning system. The facility is on track for full opening in the last week of September, and an earlier opening date is possible.
"It's very reasonable and very likely that we can at least have teachers returning that week and prepping for students," said Brett Halsey, owner of SERVPRO of St. Joseph. "That's our goal and that's something we'll know more about as we get further into the job."
Until then, the hallways of the freshman annex will be flurry of activity as ceiling tiles, wall surfaces and any other porous material is demolished and replaced. Remaining surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned with "hospital-grade" products. Stacks of items like books and class materials will be thrown out.
According to SJSD communications director Eileen Houston-Stewart, Central principal Dr. Terri Godfrey first noticed a musty smell in the choir room in mid-June. But subsequent events progressively led to findings earlier this month by Apex Envirotech of Overland Park, Kansas, that mold spore levels had elevated beyond safety standards. The Aug. 15 final report indicated efforts to clean and sanitize the freshman annex earlier in the summer had not resolved problems caused by heavy rainfall and HVAC equipment issues.
"That, combined with the building being empty because of COVID, it put together kind of a perfect storm," Halsey said. "It didn't shut the whole HVAC system down, it caused issues that ... couldn't be detected for a few weeks, and that's why this problem has grown steadily over the last few weeks."
Halsey explained that although mold spores are found in the outdoor environment every day, within interior spaces, they are a significant health hazard. Every person reacts to elevated mold levels differently, but in any event where a building such as Central suffers an HVAC system fault, repair and cleanup projects of the kind currently underway are a common and necessary result.
"Any time mold spores get above (outdoor levels) for a sustained period of time, we need to do something to get that collected and get it out of there," Halsey said. "And that's what the situation was."