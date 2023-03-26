Central Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debt

Kevin Hansen, financial adviser for the Class of ‘76, speaks about finding a long-term solution to a quiet problem across the St. Joseph School District.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

All lunch debts in the St. Joseph School District have been cleared thanks to a group of Central High School graduates.

Alumni from the Class of 1976 paid off the entire student lunch debt within 10 days. It all stemmed from leftover money raised for the group’s 35-year reunion in 2010.

