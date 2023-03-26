Central Class of '76 pays off entire district's student lunch debt

All lunch debts in the St. Joseph School District have been cleared thanks to a group of Central High School graduates.
Alumni from the Class of 1976 paid off the entire student lunch debt within 10 days. It all stemmed from leftover money raised for the group’s 35-year reunion in 2010.
When planning the reunion, some of the alumni found their classmates did not have the economic means to attend the get-together. They mobilized and decided everyone deserved to attend without feeling a financial strain.
“We decided at that point that we would put it out amongst the class that nobody was going to be left out and we had some extremely generous donations from other classmates,” said Kevin Hansen, financial adviser for the class. “Some of them paid $300 and $400 and $500 above what they would have normally paid so everybody got to come in. Everybody was paid one way or another. Nobody knew who didn’t and who did, and when the reunion was over, we had money left over.”
Originally, the plan was that the residual funds raised would go toward the 50-year reunion, but with tax laws changing and the account in Hansen’s name, the money was going to be attached to his finances. With it being class money, he did not want to do that, so Hansen turned back to his classmates.
A group of them met up at River Bluff Brewery to talk about different groups to donate the money to when someone proposed school lunches. Hansen called the district and asked if Central High School had an outstanding balance.
“It was $2,855, which kind of shocked me. That’s more than what we had,” Hansen said. “I went back to the community and I made a few phone calls and talked to some people, and I said, ‘Well, let’s just pay it. Let’s raise enough money to pay that,’ so we started to do that.”
The next day he received a call that three of his classmates, Doug Hutton, Dave Riggs and Dave Holland, who are business partners for Dunkin‘ Donuts, had paid off the entire school’s lunch debt. With donations rolling in from the community and the money they had initially still untouched, Hansen called the district back up to see if other schools were facing the same issue.
He spoke with Shelley Berry from nutrition services and asked about Benton and Lafayette, but found that Lafayette provided free lunch, so students there did not have a balance. Benton was a different story.
“They had a debt and it was like $866. I told her ‘Well, we have more than that, so give me another school,” Hansen said. “So she picked another one and it was $100, and I said, ‘Pick them all, just give me a total for every school in the city,’ and it came up to about $2,411. Well, we had raised almost $3,000, so we paid all of that off.”
Gabe Edgar, superintendent of the SJSD, recognizes that school lunch may be the best meal that a student gets in a day. He said this sort of gift will go a long way in taking care of the district’s kids and a continuation of a conversation he has had since he arrived.
“I think a lot of it has to do with poverty,” Edgar said. “Whether we like it or not, it’s societal. And I think it’s just a challenge for some of the families to come up with the dollars to pay for that.”
Between the two plans, the full-pay option and the free-and-reduced option, each student will get something to eat, regardless of their debt. With the free-and-reduced option, though, parents’ paperwork with family income is required, which has been difficult to attain.
“When I first got here, there was a $10 max, so if they owed $10, then they were on the alternate lunch plan, and I bumped that to $30,” Edgar said. “I think it’s important for them to get a good breakfast and a good lunch, and so now it is at $30. So any time that balances are in excess of $30, then they have an alternate, but at the end of the day, they‘ve always got something.”
Once the St. Joseph School District was taken care of, Hansen continued receiving calls from places outside of town including in Andrew County. He expanded his mission.
“I said, ‘Tell you what, why don’t you keep it? Why don’t you call your local school district and see if you have an outstanding balance?’” Hansen said.
Savannah is now collecting funds to pay off all of its student lunch debt, which Hansen said is going to be about $2,400. The total number of dollars they are short is just about one dollar a student, with Savannah having roughly 2,300 students.
Hansen’s goal is to go to the next school board meeting to speak with officials to come up with a long-term solution for the issue. He proposed if kids are not getting a good meal at lunch, it could be directly playing into the attendance issue, food insecurity and other issues the school district has seen since COVID-19.
