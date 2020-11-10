Missouri Western State University’s Center for Entrepreneurship was awarded a grant on Tuesday as part of Evergy’s Hometown Economic Recovery Program.
The Center received $15,000 to help entrepreneurs and small businesses around the community.
The money from this grant allows the CEF to retain their graduate assistant who is helping local businesses in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director for the Center of Entrepreneurship Annette Weeks knows the funds from the grant are crucial to the community.
“Right now with the pandemic downturn we’ve had, it’s more important than ever to be helping our local businesses, so we were very appreciative of receiving this grant,” Weeks said.
The Hometown Economic Recovery Program had numerous grant recipients over Phase 1 and Phase 2 of its application process. Awardees include Lettuce Dream and Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, both of which are located in Maryville, Missouri.
“We love to support local entities who are looking to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Dan Hegeman, north district community business manager for Evergy.
Evergy has already dispersed $600,000 alone in 2020 through the Hometown Economic Recovery Program. Including HERP, Evergy has pledged to commit $2.2 million to local COVID-19 relief through forms of community investment and involvement.
The Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western also offers free assistance to business owners in the Northwest Missouri area who are looking to buy or sell their business.