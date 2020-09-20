The U.S. Census has faced operational changes for collecting data in the 2020 count.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected how colleges and universities are conducting classes, with some students attending class virtually. With Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph there is a great need to for all of the students who attend the school to count for the community.
The Census Bureau has altered the way they collect data so communities with colleges or technical schools are not receiving less federal funding than they should.
“The Census Bureau has been very diligent about working with colleges, universities and tech schools, with the pandemic we had to alter our operational schedule,” Linda Gladden, a media specialist with the Chicago Regional Census Center, said.
There is a specific way that information is collected for college students. The location where a person lived on April 1, 2020, is the community they need to use for the census. For college students, that means they should use the location of their school at the time even if they lived at home at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Most college, university and technical students should be counted in the communities where they attend school or where they were living on April 1, 2020. Students who live in dorms or on campus housing are typically counted in our group quarters count,” Gladden said.
The group quarters count is supposed to be completed by the end of this month. International students count for the community in which they attend school; students who commute to the university need to count where they live, not where they attend class.
Duplicates can be a problem for the census but the more important issue is filling out a census at all.
“The Bureau has a process in place to identify duplicates but the bigger problem is not being counted at all,” Gladden said.
There is not a set deadline to get your information in for the census but they encourage you to get it in as quickly as possible. Whether that is getting a knock at the door, doing it online or over the phone; the sooner the better.
There is still time to fill it out at www.2020census.gov.