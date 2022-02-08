The man who has passed more days in outer space than any other American, who arose as a naval aviator, test pilot and then astronaut, visited Northwest Missouri State University Tuesday for a special presentation.
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Kelly spoke for the Distinguished Lecture Series at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on campus in Maryville.
"I think one thing people are surprised at is, I wasn't a good student," Kelly said. "When I was younger in school, and even in the beginning of college, I didn't do well, ever. What that narrative story looks like — from underperforming college student to astronaut — has been a pretty remarkable experience."
Kelly, from humble roots in New Jersey, served for 20 years with NASA, which overlapped with 25 years of military service, notably as a pilot trained to land aircraft such as the F-14 Tomcat fighter on the deck of an aircraft carrier. In his presentation Tuesday before hundreds of people at Northwest, Kelly referenced his time in national service as a source of inspiration and unique challenges.
Although he has repeatedly launched into orbit, space walked, encountered all manner of hazards on missions and been exposed to unique personal health effects in zero gravity beyond the protection of Earth's atmosphere, Kelly said he has never been more frightened than in the course of landing a Tomcat on a carrier at night. His first daytime landing nearly ended his career, as he approached short of the deck and the hook designed to bring his craft to a stop impacted the ship.
He was given a second chance to prove his mettle, and by such means learned that failure and the ability to learn from it is the only reliable path to success.
Lecture series emcee Kenton Wilcox said people in the audience can relate to these lessons.
"I think there's a great deal there for our students in the story of someone who started at a very ordinary, non-elite school, who was not a successful student at the beginning but then found how to achieve an incredibly remarkable human dream," Wilcox said.
As for astronauts themselves, a varied skill set is essential in Kelly's eyes. Perhaps Albert Einstein is the greatest physicist to have ever lived, but NASA does not need that. It needs someone who knows the world, so that placed alone in the cosmos they can do the science and the practical know-how with the kind of wisdom only hard experiences can inspire.
Kelly spoke to how he relied on that while on a more than 500-day mission aboard the International Space Station in 2015 and 2016.
"You know, when you're in space, especially on the space station, that thing ain't coming back," he said. "So, having someone who is an academic but also has those demonstrated hands-on skills is important."
