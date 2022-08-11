Local diocesan educators gathered on Thursday to prepare for the first day of classes less than a week away, which will occur under an administrative merger of all four school campuses. 

The St. Joseph Catholic Academy places the leadership of Bishop LeBlond High School, Cathedral School, St. Francis Xavier and St. James School all together in the hands of Catherine Neumayr, who serves as head of schools. Neumayr and Ann Lachowitzer, academy president, conducted various activities at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to bring staff up to speed. The first day of class is Wednesday, Aug. 17. 

