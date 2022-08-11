Karolyn Lobash, a first-year teacher at Cathedral School, speaks on Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during an educator orientation event held by the newly organized St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, speaks on Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during an educator orientation event held by the newly organized academy, which governs four local diocesan schools.
Local diocesan educators gathered on Thursday to prepare for the first day of classes less than a week away, which will occur under an administrative merger of all four school campuses.
The St. Joseph Catholic Academy places the leadership of Bishop LeBlond High School, Cathedral School, St. Francis Xavier and St. James School all together in the hands of Catherine Neumayr, who serves as head of schools. Neumayr and Ann Lachowitzer, academy president, conducted various activities at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to bring staff up to speed. The first day of class is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
A teacher of English, religion and mathematics named Karolyn Lobash, who represents the group of newest and youngest staff as she prepares to start her first year at Cathedral, said she feels confident about how the academy is organized.
"It allows us to pool resources and that gives me more experienced teachers that I can go to for help as I need it," Lobash said. "It'll streamline some processes, though I'm sure there's going to be growing pains because there always is."
Lobash said her first love in education is the teaching of English. She recently returned from working on behalf of language learners in Japan. Literature will be a key part of her lesson plans.
"Of course there's all the classics," Lobash said. "I like Jane Austen, I like J.R.R. Tolkien, I like C.S. Lewis, especially, any of his books will be essential. I just really want to introduce all of these really good authors that maybe are a little out of style now, but just the way they write is really good for developing young minds."
Christie Ottinger, a Bishop LeBlond teacher of music in the choral, instrumental and theatrical arts who has served the diocesan schools for many years, spoke to how a teacher must individualize their lessons for each student. Coming into the classroom, giving kids a reading assignment and trusting they will engage with them on their own will not suffice.
"Students who have that extra guidance of someone watching over them, I think, can really be inspired to achieve more and do better, to become good citizens within their schools," Ottinger said.
The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has responded to increased student needs by ever more gradually combining resources. The academy was unveiled in March, setting up a system in which a student of one school is co-enrolled at each of the three others. Each one retains its own local leader, titled "dean of students" rather than principal. Where students go will be a matter of personal choice based on the classes available. Navigation between campuses is likely for specialized coursework.
"We want to make sure our students are fully engaged, and so this variety of instruction really helps with that," Ottinger said.
