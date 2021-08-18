Local Catholic students together marked the end of summer vacation Wednesday, but on face-covering rules, the four campuses march in different directions.
Wednesday morning, with about 1 in every 10 students observed to be wearing a face covering of some kind, Roger Heard of the Buchanan Highlanders guided the students of Cathedral School into their first classes to tunes of Gaelic celebration, such as the classic anthem "Scotland the Brave." The Buchanan Highlanders, a Fraternal Order of Police group, play pipe and drums at various events in the area.
"It has just been wonderful," said Nichole Page, president of the Cathedral School Advisory Board. "What a joyous day. It's beautiful out, and it is just so wonderful to see everybody's smiling faces, ready and eager to go to school, and learn."
The events at Cathedral were in keeping with "masks optional" rules announced Tuesday by the Rev. Stephen Hansen and Principal Catherine Neumayr, which apply there. St. James School echoes Cathedral's approach, while St. Francis Xavier has a limited mask mandate, for situations where social distancing is not possible. Conversely, Bishop LeBlond High School is under a mask mandate for all indoor spaces for the indefinite future.
Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership, reflected on how the coming academic year will see the four campuses — LeBlond, St. Francis, St. James and Cathedral — work closely together via the partnership in many ways. However, each school remains governed by its own clergy and board. There is no plan to combine how the three junior schools are governed, organized or operated.
Lachowitzer indicated the next stage in talk of "consolidation" could conceivably come up by the end of this academic year.
"I think the Catholic community in St. Joe is really excited about the partnership," Lachowitzer said. "And the fact that for the first time in many years there's movement. We've established a board; they've hired myself as president. I will be gathering information this year to help us determine what we will do moving forward, whether it be consolidation, whether it be three separate schools. We're not sure at this point."
Amid this situation, the Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., bishop of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, has authorized each school to set its own mask rules. In a situation in which pandemic conditions differ from place to place, no child under age 12 can be vaccinated and hospital intensive care units are filling up — but in most cases, not with children — it is a common policy choice to leave the matter up to the will of the people.
"(Cathedral) has received the clear message from the majority of the parents that masks optional is the preferred way to start the school year," Hansen and Neumayr said in their announcement. "Traditionally, the school recognizes the primacy of parents in determining what is best for their children."
