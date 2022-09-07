The Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph visited the new headquarters office of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy on Wednesday for a blessing of the academy’s mission and conversations on what the future holds.

The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., who oversees all diocesan educators throughout his episcopal see of 24 counties in Missouri, gathered with clergy, teachers and administrators at what is now called the Bishop LeBlond Campus, one of five campuses that began operating as one on July 1. After blessing the headquarters office within LeBlond with prayer and holy water, following a ribbon-cutting, Johnston explained his vision for what the academy is supposed to be.

