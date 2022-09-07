The Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph visited the new headquarters office of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy on Wednesday for a blessing of the academy’s mission and conversations on what the future holds.
The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., who oversees all diocesan educators throughout his episcopal see of 24 counties in Missouri, gathered with clergy, teachers and administrators at what is now called the Bishop LeBlond Campus, one of five campuses that began operating as one on July 1. After blessing the headquarters office within LeBlond with prayer and holy water, following a ribbon-cutting, Johnston explained his vision for what the academy is supposed to be.
“In the past, all of these campuses have sort of operated in, almost as islands, as their own separate entities,” he said. “But we foresee this as an opportunity to pull together and execute on our mission of forming our children not only to be excellent in their academics but also partnering with our parents to help them to form youth of character. Ultimately, to be disciples of Jesus.”
Aside from these spiritual and academic goals, the schools are now driven by a combined curriculum, a combined administration and a conservation of resources amid the persistent trend in recent years of lower student counts at almost all schools, public and private, in the St. Joseph area. A new single board of directors composed of SJCA parents like Douglas Pearce is in place.
The value of Catholic education, Pearce said, lies in how there are fewer students per teacher, enabling more individualized instruction. He has put all of his kids through the St. Joseph diocesan schools after having been a public school student in his own youth.
“The Catholic schools compared to public schools, which I went through, it’s a smaller classroom, and they get more one-on-one time,” Pearce said. “You know, the teachers can sit down and talk to students and better teach them and help them with whatever they’re having problems with.”
In this inaugural year, the St. Joseph Catholic Academy has adopted the slogan “Watch Us Grow.” A key part of that promise lies within the MOScholars Program. Individual Missouri Income Tax Payers can choose to donate what they owe each year to the program and thereby set up scholarship funds for qualified Missouri families to a private school of their choice. Because it can cover up to 100% of the base tuition costs of attending the academy, the program is one of the SCJA’s strongest possible avenues of growth.
SJCA Head of Schools Catherine Neumayr said this program does not deprive public schools of resources. The program was enacted by the Missouri Legislature in the session held in winter-spring 2022.
“It was very thoughtfully done, and for the next five years, the public schools will never be docked (in tax revenues) if they lose any of these students to the private schools, so that’s just a really nice insulation that they’ve built in,” Neumayr said. “At the same token, every single one of our private school parents are taxpaying individuals and they are giving their taxes and those taxes go straight to the public schools, and nothing to the private. So it’s just created a kind of nice equity that really helps everybody support education in St. Joseph.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.